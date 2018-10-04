PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County issued a warning about a potential scam making the rounds.
On Thursday, the Park County Sheriff's Office Facebook page made a post saying they've received reports of scammers posing as deputies.
Police say scammers have called people asking for a payment to avoid arrest.
In the post, the Parke County Sheriff's Office said they will never ask for money for this purpose or attempt to serve an arrest warrant over the phone.
Related Content
- Police issue warning about Parke County scam
- ISU Police warn students of scam
- Parke County Sheriff's Office warns of scam, person claiming to be from AT&T
- Central Indiana police agencies warning of IRS scam phone calls
- Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam circulating in Vigo County
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of attempted scam
- Police issue warning after guns were stolen from Vigo County vehicles
- Federal judge, prosecutor warn Hoosiers of jury duty scam
- Federal officials warn of increase in jury duty scam reports
- Better Business Bureau sends warning to elderly about recent scams
Scroll for more content...