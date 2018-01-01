Police investigating profane banners found outside of Indiana church

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The FBI has been contacted after profane signs were found hanging outside a West Lafayette church.

That's according to West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski.

West Lafayette police said they were called to the Unitarian Universalist Church on Meridan Street just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

A number of racist expletives were written on one banner. Another banner reads, "Die [expletive]. Orlando just like [Las] Vegas." The date "January 23" spelled "Janury" is written beside the message. Although it is not yet clear, if the banner is a threat locally, WLPD Lt. Jonathan Eager said police are taking it seriously. They have also been in contact with law enforcement in Orlando.

Church Minister Charlie Davis said in times like these, it's best to bring out optimism and hope.

"We're just going to have to continue to face up to that challenge and continue to promote the good."

This comes one day after Greater Lafayette Indivisible hosted a Resistance Fair inside the church.

Many community members think the recent Resistance Fair provoked the signs on the church. But Mayor John Dennis said the fair was less centered on politics and more on talking points for the public.

"And the event was very informational. Sure there was a very subtle political agenda but a lot of it had to do with things that we all know and care about."

He ensures the neighborhood and the city that these issues will be taken care of.

"If they look beyond the headlines, they'll realize that West Lafayette is a safe place for all."

Eager said extra officers will be patrolling the neighborhood and church.

The banners were removed and taken for forensic evidence. It is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call WLPD at 765-775-5200.

Dombkowski told News 18 this will not be tolerated in the community.