PUTNAM/MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a serious crash on Interstate 70.
Scroll for more content...
The accident happened Saturday night, just after 8 o'clock, near the 46-mile marker. That's near the Putnam-Morgan County line. However, some of that traffic could be impacting your commute.
News 10 has been in contact with Indiana State Police Dispatch.
They said a semi rear-ended a passenger car and another semi.
At least one person was airlifted for serious injuries.
A number of emergency crews remain on the scene.
Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible. Long delays and lane closures are expected.
Related Content
- Police investigating crash on I-70
- Heavy rain to blame for I-70 crash
- All lanes reopen after Vigo County I-70 crash
- Names released after Clark County crash on I-70
- Police find 75 lbs of pot during I-70 traffic stop
- Illinois State Police working multiple crashes on I-70 in Clark County
- Driver in fatal I-70 crash identified, troopers say tire issue to blame
- Crews forced to shut down westbound I-70 lanes to clear crash
- Clean up efforts back up traffic on I-70
- Two man face tax charges after police find over 100 cartons of cigarettes on I-70