Police investigating crash on I-70

PUTNAM/MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a serious crash on Interstate 70.

The accident happened Saturday night, just after 8 o'clock, near the 46-mile marker. That's near the Putnam-Morgan County line. However, some of that traffic could be impacting your commute.

News 10 has been in contact with Indiana State Police Dispatch.

They said a semi rear-ended a passenger car and another semi.

At least one person was airlifted for serious injuries.

A number of emergency crews remain on the scene.

Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible. Long delays and lane closures are expected.