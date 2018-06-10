Clear

Police investigating crash on I-70

Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 11:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 12:10 AM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

PUTNAM/MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a serious crash on Interstate 70.

The accident happened Saturday night, just after 8 o'clock, near the 46-mile marker. That's near the Putnam-Morgan County line. However, some of that traffic could be impacting your commute.

News 10 has been in contact with Indiana State Police Dispatch.

They said a semi rear-ended a passenger car and another semi.

At least one person was airlifted for serious injuries. 

A number of emergency crews remain on the scene.

Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible. Long delays and lane closures are expected.

