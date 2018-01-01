wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Police investigating armed robbery at Vincennes apartment building

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Vincennes apartment complex.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Vincennes apartment complex.

That is according to a Vincennes University E-Alet.

According to the alert, it happened just after 3:00 on Friday at the Annex Apartment. 

Police say the suspects are four black males with handguns.

They say the suspects fled the scene in a newer black Chevy Impala.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Vincennes University Police Department at 812-888-5555.

