Dog located safely after being nabbed from Terre Haute pet store

A Dalmatian puppy that was stolen from a Terre Haute pet store has been located and is safe.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 9:56 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 12:49 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A dog that was stolen from a Tere Haute pet store has been safely located. 

Petland officials reported Wednesday that a Dalmatian puppy was stolen from their Terre Haute store. 

The theft was all caught on camera.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, store officials were informed that the dog was located at the Hendricks County Humane Society. Officials report the dog was identified through its chip. 

The suspect has been arrested but at this time we do not have a name.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available. 

