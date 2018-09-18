Clear

Police investigating a homicide in Greene County

Indiana State Police Sgt. Curt Durnil posted on social media about the on-going investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 1:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police Sgt. Curt Durnil posted on social media about the on-going investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is taking place at a property on State Road 43, south of Hendricksville.

Sgt. Durnil wote that the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington, and Indiana Conservation Officers are involved with the investigation.

According to Sgt. Durnil, the Greene County Sheriff advises there is not a public safety threat regarding this case.

News 10 is working to learn more information about the situation and will update this story as police release details.

