Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help tracking down a person accused of robbing a local Dollar General Store.

It happened around 9:30 Friday night at the 7205 South State Road 46 location in Riley, Indiana.

Based off of a preliminary investigation, Indiana State Police say the suspect is a slender male, unknown ethnicity and approximately 5'3". Police say he wore a white mask with a black mustache, black baggy pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the suspect entered the store, pointed a black handgun at cashiers and demanded money.

After receiving cash from the two registers, police say the male took off going south from the store with an unknown amount of money.

Police report a small number of customers and employees were inside during the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the case, contact Trooper Courtland Woodruff or ISP Detective Don Curtis at the Putnamville Post. That number is 765-653-4114.

Below is a picture of a mask, similar to what police say the suspect was wearing during the robbery.