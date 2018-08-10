Police investigate overnight shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early Friday morning, police were interviewing witnesses as they sorted out details on a shooting.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North 6th Street in Terre Haute.

Vigo County dispatch says several calls were made to 911 about shots fired.

We have confirmed that a juvenile was shot in the lower abdomen.

News 10 will bring you more information as it becomes available.