Police investigate overnight shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early Friday morning, police were interviewing witnesses as they sorted out details on a shooting.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North 6th Street in Terre Haute.
Vigo County dispatch says several calls were made to 911 about shots fired.
We have confirmed that a juvenile was shot in the lower abdomen.
News 10 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
