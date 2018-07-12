Police investigate fatal crash on WB I-70 near airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – (WTTV) Police say a woman was killed while waiting for help on westbound I-70 near the airport.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Authorities say a woman was parked in the emergency pull-off lane with an apparent flat tire near the ramp that leads to Ronald Reagan Parkway and the airport.

While waiting inside her SUV for help, a Ford black pickup truck came off WB I-70 and struck her on the driver’s side. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are major backups in the area. Avoid it by using US-40 through Plainfield as an alternate route.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4Indy.com