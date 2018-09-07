Police investigate early morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating after reports of a shooting.
It happened around 2:30 Friday morning near Elm Street in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Police Department confirmed emergency crews took a man to the hospital for treatment.
At this time police are not releasing the names of anyone involved.
The investigation is still ongoing.
News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
