Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police investigate early morning shooting

Terre Haute police are investigating after reports of an early morning shooting.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:55 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 4:56 AM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating after reports of a shooting.

It happened around 2:30 Friday morning near Elm Street in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department confirmed emergency crews took a man to the hospital for treatment.

At this time police are not releasing the names of anyone involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

Image

Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

Image

New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Image

New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party