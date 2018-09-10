Police in Edgar County on the search for gas thieves

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officers in Edgar County need your help finding two men.
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office released photos of a duo who they say were caught on camera stealing gas from a farm south-east of the town Vermilion.
One of the men is wearing a bandana as a mask.
The pick-up truck they used is a dark gray or silver Chevy Z-71 extended cab.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Edgar County Sheriff's Office at 217-465-4166.
