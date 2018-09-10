Clear

Police in Edgar County on the search for gas thieves

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office released photos of a duo who they say were caught on camera stealing gas from a farm south-east of the town Vermilion.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 2:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officers in Edgar County need your help finding two men.

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office released photos of a duo who they say were caught on camera stealing gas from a farm south-east of the town Vermilion.

One of the men is wearing a bandana as a mask.

The pick-up truck they used is a dark gray or silver Chevy Z-71 extended cab.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Edgar County Sheriff's Office at 217-465-4166.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Image

Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

Image

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living

Image

Cmp Navigate hosts Corporate Olympics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex