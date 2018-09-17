Police identify the victim of Friday night fatal crash on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 70 on Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police, 26-year-old Gurvinder Singh of Ontario, Canada was killed in the two semi crash.

It happened under the Darwin Road bridge in western Vigo County.

Police say the crash happened when Singh crashed into the back of another semi that was slowing down for upcoming construction.

The semi Singh was in burst into flames.

No other serious injuries were reported in the crash.