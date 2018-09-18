Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -

News 10 has learned new details about a Greene County murder investigation.

Authorities are now calling it a murder/suicide.

Officials told News 10 the three victims were 73-year-old Peggy Burks, 58-year-old Debra Floyd, and 71-year-old Lawrence Burks.

Authorities say the younger woman, Debra Floyd, was Peggy's caregiver.

Indiana State Police say a neighbor called 9-1-1 around 8:30 Tuesday morning after hearing screaming and gunshots.

LINK | THREE PEOPLE ARE DEAD, HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN GREENE COUNTY

The Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on North State Road 43.

That's where deputies found all three dead.

Police say a protective order against Lawrence Burks was in place for Peggy.

At this time, authorities are still investigating a motive.

They are not releasing information about the cause of death and the murder weapon.