Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -
News 10 has learned new details about a Greene County murder investigation.
Authorities are now calling it a murder/suicide.
Officials told News 10 the three victims were 73-year-old Peggy Burks, 58-year-old Debra Floyd, and 71-year-old Lawrence Burks.
Authorities say the younger woman, Debra Floyd, was Peggy's caregiver.
Indiana State Police say a neighbor called 9-1-1 around 8:30 Tuesday morning after hearing screaming and gunshots.
LINK | THREE PEOPLE ARE DEAD, HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN GREENE COUNTY
The Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on North State Road 43.
That's where deputies found all three dead.
Police say a protective order against Lawrence Burks was in place for Peggy.
At this time, authorities are still investigating a motive.
They are not releasing information about the cause of death and the murder weapon.
