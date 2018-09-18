Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation

Police have released more information after a Greene County homicide investigation left three people dead.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 9:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 10:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 
News 10 has learned new details about a Greene County murder investigation.

Authorities are now calling it a murder/suicide.

Officials told News 10 the three victims were 73-year-old Peggy Burks, 58-year-old Debra Floyd, and 71-year-old Lawrence Burks.

Authorities say the younger woman, Debra Floyd, was Peggy's caregiver.

Indiana State Police say a neighbor called 9-1-1 around 8:30 Tuesday morning after hearing screaming and gunshots.

LINK | THREE PEOPLE ARE DEAD, HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN GREENE COUNTY

The Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on North State Road 43.

That's where deputies found all three dead.

Police say a protective order against Lawrence Burks was in place for Peggy.

At this time, authorities are still investigating a motive.

They are not releasing information about the cause of death and the murder weapon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

Image

Community gathers for Wabash Valley National Night Out

Image

Police investigate possible horse neglect case

Image

New details released in Greene County homicide investigation

Image

Brennan Ellis

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands