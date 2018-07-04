Police identify the man accused of exposing himself to children at McCormick's Creek

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man who they say exposed himself in front of children at McCormick's Creek State Park on Saturday.

According to police, 45-year-old Brian Scott Ashcraft of Camby, Indiana is accused of standing in clear view of the public exposing himself while taking photos of underage females.

When police arrived, they were not able to find the suspect.

A witness took photos of the man and turned them over to police.

Police say within minutes of posting the photos on social media, they started receiving tips, one of those tips identified Ashcroft as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for Ashcroft, but he has not been taken into custody yet.