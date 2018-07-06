Police identify suspects wanted in West Terre Haute IGA theft

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Authorities have identified the two suspects wanted in a June theft case.

23-year-old Adrian Chandler and 44-year old Paula Palmer, both of Indianapolis, are wanted in connection to a theft at the West Terre Haute IGA.

That's according to West Terre Haute Police Chief Bill Bark.

Police say the duo entered the store on June 1st, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and then left.

Surveillance video captured the pair inside the store.

There are outstanding warrants Chandler and Palmer for this crime.

If you know these two or where they could be, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.