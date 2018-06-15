Police identify 2-year-old boy caught in flood waters, said he was under for nine minutes

SUMNER, Ill. (WTHI) - A two-year-old boy is showing some improvement after a near-drowning accident on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Sumner, Illinois police have identified the toddler involved in the incident as Thomas Willoughby.

Police told us Willoughby was playing with family when he was caught in flood waters.

LINK | TWO-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER FLOOD WATER FORCES HIM INTO A CULVERT

Officials estimate he was in the water for nearly nine minutes.

An MRI is slated for tomorrow to test for brain activity.

Willoughby is listed as being in critical but stable condition.