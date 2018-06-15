Clear

Police identify 2-year-old boy caught in flood waters, said he was under for nine minutes

A two-year-old boy is showing some improvement after a near-drowning accident on Tuesday.

SUMNER, Ill. (WTHI) - A two-year-old boy is showing some improvement after a near-drowning accident on Tuesday.

Sumner, Illinois police have identified the toddler involved in the incident as Thomas Willoughby.

Police told us Willoughby was playing with family when he was caught in flood waters.

Officials estimate he was in the water for nearly nine minutes.

An MRI is slated for tomorrow to test for brain activity.

Willoughby is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

