Police find stolen handgun during Terre Haute traffic stop

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police troopers stopped a car with a license plate issue on 7th Avenue near 13th Street in Terre Haute.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 11:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are behind bars facing gun and drug charges.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Lewis Ross.

Also in the car was 31-year-old Gary Mankin.

Police say Ross appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police say a test at an area hospital confirmed he had amphetamines and opiates in his system.

Ross was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering Persons and Unlawful Possession of a Syringe. Lewis was also cited for Violation of Conditional Driver’s License, Open Container and License Plate light violations.

Police say the passenger, Mankin had about one gram of meth, scales, ammunition, paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the gun was reported stolen from Macomb, Illinois in October of 2001.

Mankin was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Carrying a Handgun without a License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Theft of a Firearm.

Both men are in the Vigo County Jail.

