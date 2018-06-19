TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says it’s satisfied with a judge’s decision in a dispute over a city ordinance.
Recently, News 10 introduced you to Tommy Williams. He said the city unfairly cited his wife, Kemi Williams, after she threw a private birthday party.
However, police disagree. They said the party was open the public, which goes against a so called “dance ordinance.” That’s because Williams didn’t have a permit.
A Terre Haute judge recently sided with police and ruled Kemi Williams was in violation of the ordinance.
Police went on to say this case was never about dancing or holding a private birthday party.
A judge will decide the punishment in this case in August.
Related Content
- Police comment on dance ordinance case
- THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
- Dance Dance Revolution: City Council to consider changes to dance permit ordinance
- It's my party, I can dance if I want to: Officials clarify Dance Permit ordinance
- Dance Ordinance upheld: Judge finds party in violation of city law
- Knox county working on invasive species ordinance
- Community joins together to help dance academy
- Ordinance passes to establish merit board for Vincennes City Firefighters
- City officials working to correct fire code ordinance
- THFD: City burn ordinance means you cannot burn leaves