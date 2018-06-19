Clear

Police comment on dance ordinance case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says it’s satisfied with a judge’s decision in a dispute over a city ordinance.

Recently, News 10 introduced you to Tommy Williams. He said the city unfairly cited his wife, Kemi Williams, after she threw a private birthday party.

However, police disagree. They said the party was open the public, which goes against a so called “dance ordinance.” That’s because Williams didn’t have a permit.

A Terre Haute judge recently sided with police and ruled Kemi Williams was in violation of the ordinance.

Police went on to say this case was never about dancing or holding a private birthday party.

A judge will decide the punishment in this case in August.

