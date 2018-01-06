Police locate Oswald's Honda CRV

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says there's an update in the Alice "Anita" Oswald case. THPD says the process of locating the vehicle in the pond spanned two days with 30 to 40 people working the scene. Authorities say the work began Thursday with the drilling of pilot holes in the ice.

Friday crews sent a camera underwater and later two divers that's when they found the burgundy Honda CRV and police confirm belongs to Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Authorities say it took a lot of effort to get the car out of the frozen water, but were successful in getting it out at 3:30 Friday afternoon. They say a white female was found dead inside but cannot confirm it is Oswald until an autopsy is performed.

Police say they suspect foul play.

News 10 reached out to the Vigo County Coroner. Dr. Susan Amos confirms with News 10 there is an autopsy scheduled Saturday morning at 11:00 for a recently discovered body.

Oswald disappeared in November 2017. That's when police issued a Silver Alert for her.

A suspicious fire destroyed her home after her family reported her missing.

Oswald was in charge of a local animal shelter that has started the process of closing.

Police say they will slowly work to dry the vehicle recovered from the water in an effort to preserve any DNA evidence.

Investigators say there have been persons of interest since Oswald’s disappearance but they remain tight-lipped.

News 10 reached out to one of Oswald’s friends and colleagues at Harmony Haven, Carol Dunham. She says she is in shocked, but feels better she’ll be able to put her friend to rest. She says there are still many unanswered questions.



They think there are people with information about this case who have not come forward. They are urging anyone with tips to come forward now.

