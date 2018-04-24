Police believe Oaktown shooting happened two days before they were called to the house

OAKTOWN, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a Knox County shooting that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

The investigation started on Wednesday when police conducted a well-being check at 3386 E. Cardinal Road in Oaktown.

When police arrived, they found 63-year-old Roger Darrough suffering from serious injuries and 56-year-old Sharon Patton dead.

Police believe the shooting between Patton and Darrough took place after 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will bring you updates as soon as they become available.