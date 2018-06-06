Clear
Police ask for tips in West Terre Haute IGA robbery

According to West Terre Haute Police Chief Bill Bark, the man in the photos entered the store on Friday night and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been five days since a man robbed a local IGA.

Investigators are asking for your help.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

