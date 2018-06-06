Police ask for tips in West Terre Haute IGA robbery

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been five days since a man robbed a local IGA.
According to West Terre Haute Police Chief Bill Bark, the man in the photos entered the store on Friday night and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Investigators are asking for your help.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
