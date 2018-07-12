Police arrest man suspected of Bloomingdale burglary

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several law enforcement agencies joined forces to locate a wanted Wabash Valley man.

The case started in Parke County in late June.

Deputies were investigating a burglary out of Bloomingdale.

Several items were stolen, including a motorcycle, truck, and tractor.

On July 3rd, Vermillion County Deputies found the tractor and returned it to the owner.

A search warrant was then issued for the suspect in the case, 37-year-old Matthew Ringwald.

On Monday night, police say they tried to stop Ringwald on a traffic stop when he took off...making about 150 yards before he was arrested.

Ringwald now faces a resisting law enforcement charge out of Vermillion County and a felony warrant for theft in Parke County.

Additional charges of burglary are expected in connection to the original case.