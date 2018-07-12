PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several law enforcement agencies joined forces to locate a wanted Wabash Valley man.
The case started in Parke County in late June.
Deputies were investigating a burglary out of Bloomingdale.
Several items were stolen, including a motorcycle, truck, and tractor.
On July 3rd, Vermillion County Deputies found the tractor and returned it to the owner.
A search warrant was then issued for the suspect in the case, 37-year-old Matthew Ringwald.
On Monday night, police say they tried to stop Ringwald on a traffic stop when he took off...making about 150 yards before he was arrested.
Ringwald now faces a resisting law enforcement charge out of Vermillion County and a felony warrant for theft in Parke County.
Additional charges of burglary are expected in connection to the original case.
Related Content
- Police arrest man suspected of Bloomingdale burglary
- Police in Greene County need your help finding burglary suspects
- Burglary suspect dies in police-involved shooting in Indiana
- Man arrested after several car burglaries in Illinois
- Sullivan County man arrested after string of burglaries
- Terre Haute man sentenced for burglary
- Man "stands his ground" during burglary
- THPD looking for two suspects in burglary case
- Wanted man arrested, police find stolen firearms
- Police arrest second suspect in Thanksgiving morning stabbing