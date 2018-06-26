Police approach two kids playing basketball, what happened next has gone viral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A police officer in Terre Haute stopped patrolling the neighborhood when something caught his eye, two neighborhood kids were playing a game of pickup basketball.

What happened when the officer approached the kids has gone viral on social media.

Cayce Cottom, a neighbor, was driving around the corner near 22nd street and 3rd avenue in Terre Haute. She decided to record Ryan Plasse and J.R. Gibbs, Terre Haute police officers, on their "break."

The two officers are shooting some hoops with two boys that live on the block. Cottom posted to her Facebook page. She wrote: "I love this. Race doesn't matter, age doesn't matter, occupation doesn't matter. Just boys both big and small playing some b-ball. This is how life should be. Show love not, hate."

"I think we forget that they {officers} are human too," Cottom said. "And, we just kind of strictly looking at them as an officer."

Since being posted Saturday, the video has received dozens of likes, comments, and shares.

"These boys here made my day," Officer Gibbs said. "I wasn't expecting to be in the 'avenues' and to run into a friendly face or to play a friendly game of basketball. It was nice to take a break from the grind."

Humanity is remembered.

"I think they enjoy it and enjoy getting away for a little while," Officer Plasse said.

Cottom posted the video on Facebook with the purpose to show Terre Haute. She said the community needed to see good.