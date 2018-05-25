Police: Terre Haute father shoots his son after an alleged attack

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Terre Haute.

It happened just before 10:00 at 1712 Hendricks Street.

Police say when they arrived, Donald Wilson told them he shot his son, 34-year-old Austin Wilson.

According to Donald, his son kicked the door down and "advanced toward him."

That is when Donald shot Austin in the abdomen.

Austin was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Over the course of their investigation, police learned Austin attacked his father earlier in the day until Austin's mother threatened to call the police, he allegedly fled the scene.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office expects to charge Austin Wilson on charges of intimidation, battery, strangulation, and residential entry after he is released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.