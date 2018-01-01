Police: Man killed dad with butter knife, took out eyeball

Clear
Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 9:50 AM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 1:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LANSDALE, PA (AP) - A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs.

Montgomery County prosecutors allege 30-year-old Preston Lonnberg-Lane used a butter knife to stab Thomas Lane in the head, neck and arm in their Lansdale home on March 27.

Officers recovered his father's eyeball from the floor.

The county public defender's office didn't return a phone message seeking comment on Lonnberg-Lane's behalf.

Prosecutors say the victim was asleep when his son attacked him. He died at a hospital two days later.

Lonnberg-Lane called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. and said he "tried to kill everybody in the house."

Court records say he told investigators he had snorted what he thought was fentanyl about an hour earlier.

