Police investigating robbery at First Financial Bank in Farmersburg

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Several police agencies are investigating a bank robbery that took place in Farmersburg on Tuesday.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at around 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday a man walked into the First Financial Bank on U.S. 41 in Farmersburg and stole an undisclosed amount of money

He is described as a white male, about 5'6 tall, in his 20's and is about 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

Indiana State Police stated Wednesday morning that while there are tips being reported, there is nothing new to report in the investigation.

If anyone has any information on the suspect in question, you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-3408.