wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Livestream View Now

Police investigating robbery at First Financial Bank in Farmersburg

Several police agencies are investigating a bank robbery that took place in Farmersburg.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 8:25 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 8:49 AM

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Several police agencies are investigating a bank robbery that took place in Farmersburg on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's  Office at around 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday a man walked into the First Financial Bank on U.S. 41 in Farmersburg and stole an undisclosed amount of money

He is described as a white male, about 5'6 tall, in his 20's and is about 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

Indiana State Police stated Wednesday morning that while there are tips being reported, there is nothing new to report in the investigation. 

If anyone has any information on the suspect in question, you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-3408.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It