Police: Indiana officer accidentally shoots, wounds self

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a central Indiana officer accidentally shot and wounded himself while placing his gun back in its holster at police headquarters.
The Anderson Police Department says the officer was wounded Tuesday afternoon when the gun discharged unexpectedly.
Police didn’t immediately say how seriously the officer was hurt. The Herald Bulletin reports, however, that dispatch traffic indicated he was wounded in a hand.
Assistant Chief Mark Cole says the shooting is under investigation and a shooting review board will be convened to handle the case.
Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com
