Police: Icy roads and speed possible cause for deadly Vermillion County crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Vermillion County.

It happened Thursday morning around 9:30 on County Road 600 North just east of County Road 100 West.

According to police, when first responders arrived on the scene they found a car up against a barrier.

Inside the car was 36-year-old Bridget Klugow of Covington, Indiana.

She was the only passenger in the car.

First responders say she was unconscious and trapped in the car.

Klugow was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton, where she passed away soon after arriving.

Police say icy roads and excessive speeds may be to blame in the crash.