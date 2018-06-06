Clear

Police: Father/son fight leads to dog getting shot, both men arrested

A father and son duo were arrested after a dog was shot.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A father and son duo were arrested after a dog was shot.

Clinton Police say James Price shot his son, Cody's dog with a rifle.

Police say James was intoxicated at the time.

That's when the two men got into a fight.

The dog suffered a severe injury to the front leg.

Both James and Cody were arrested.

James is facing charges of animal neglect, battery, and recklessness with a firearm and Cody is facing a battery charge.

