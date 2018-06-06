Police: Father/son fight leads to dog getting shot, both men arrested

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A father and son duo were arrested after a dog was shot.
Clinton Police say James Price shot his son, Cody's dog with a rifle.
Police say James was intoxicated at the time.
That's when the two men got into a fight.
The dog suffered a severe injury to the front leg.
Both James and Cody were arrested.
James is facing charges of animal neglect, battery, and recklessness with a firearm and Cody is facing a battery charge.
