Police: Family get gathering ends in a fight and stabbing over pills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A family fight has landed three people behind bars.

Terre Haute Police say that fight left one man in the hospital.

It started when police responded to a home on South 11th Street on reports of a stabbing.

They say it started as a family gathering.

A man told police he was taking a nap when he woke up to someone going through his pockets.

He identified that man as Harley Lamb, a family friend.

The victim said Lamb began hitting him and the two began fighting.

Police believe the victim's brother, Brandon Frye joined in on the fight and began beating the victim.

As the fight continued, documents say the victim's father, Brian Frye joined in n the fight and began hitting the victim.

The fight ended with someone stabbing the victim in the back.

Police arrested Brandon Frye, Brian Frye, and Harley Lamb on battery charges.

Court documents say Brandon Frye admitted the fight was over pills the victim had in his pocket while he was napping.