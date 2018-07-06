Man charged for leaving the scene of a crash after police say he wrecked, forcing SUV into a home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was arrested after police say he left the scene of a crash on Thursday morning.

Police say that occurred just after a vehicle was forced into a home.

It happened around 8:00 Thursday morning at 10th and Voorhees in Terre Haute.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the car in the building and the suspect was gone.

Police say the SUV was parked outside when the suspect crashed into it, forcing it into the building.

Nobody was injured, but there were people inside the home at the time of the crash.

News 10 spoke with one of the people inside of the home who didn't want to go on camera, but said he was asleep when it happened.

"The suspect was ultimately found in southern Vigo County just off of 63 and was taken into custody without incident...and he was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident," Ryan Adamson from the Terre Haute Police Department said.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Tyler Ellinger.

Adamson said in a situation like this, it's best to keep a level head.

"Instead of trying to intervene and trying to get somebody stopped...just take good notes. Get license plates. Get a physical picture of the car in your head, of the suspect. That helps more than people trying to intervene."

Ellinger was booked into the Vigo County Jail on one charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

He's been released on his own recognizance and is expected to appear in city court on Friday morning.