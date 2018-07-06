VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was arrested after police say he left the scene of a crash on Thursday morning.
Police say that occurred just after a vehicle was forced into a home.
It happened around 8:00 Thursday morning at 10th and Voorhees in Terre Haute.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the car in the building and the suspect was gone.
Police say the SUV was parked outside when the suspect crashed into it, forcing it into the building.
Nobody was injured, but there were people inside the home at the time of the crash.
News 10 spoke with one of the people inside of the home who didn't want to go on camera, but said he was asleep when it happened.
"The suspect was ultimately found in southern Vigo County just off of 63 and was taken into custody without incident...and he was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident," Ryan Adamson from the Terre Haute Police Department said.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Tyler Ellinger.
Adamson said in a situation like this, it's best to keep a level head.
"Instead of trying to intervene and trying to get somebody stopped...just take good notes. Get license plates. Get a physical picture of the car in your head, of the suspect. That helps more than people trying to intervene."
Ellinger was booked into the Vigo County Jail on one charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
He's been released on his own recognizance and is expected to appear in city court on Friday morning.
Related Content
- Man charged for leaving the scene of a crash after police say he wrecked, forcing SUV into a home
- Illinois police looking for suspect accused of leaving scene of crash
- Man accused of leaving the scene of a Thursday morning crash already receives punishment
- Volunteer firefighter killed at crash scene
- Terre Haute man arrested after police say he left the scene of a crash
- Two hurt after Monday afternoon crash involving moped and SUV
- Daviess County man allegedly forces police standoff with children inside home, ends peacefully
- Truck driver arrested after leaving the scene of an accident in Vermillion County
- Caught on Video: SUV slams into suburban Dallas home, explodes; 5 hurt
- Southern California fire forces thousands to flee homes