Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators in Boone County, Indiana say a father shot and killed his children before turning the gun on himself our partner station, Fox 59 in Indianapolis first reported.

According to Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, deputies were called to a home near State Road 32 and 900 East after the children's mother couldn't contact her children or their father. The children didn't show up for school Friday and Nielsen says they were on a regularly scheduled visit with their dad at the time. The mother drove to the home and called 911 when she couldn't get ahold of them.

Deputies arrived and forced their way into the home. They found Michael Hunn, 50, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His son, 15-year-old Harrison Hunn, and daughter, 13-year-old Shelby Hunn, had also been fatally shot in their bedrooms.

The parents had a divorce case filed in November of 2017 and Hunn's wife attempted to file a protection order against him in January of 2014. However, the sheriff says he's been told the divorce was not a contentious one and family says they never saw this coming.

"It's hard on the community and it's hard on the public safety personnel who have to respond to these types of incidents," Nielsen said.

Nielsen said the case is being investigated as a double murder-suicide.

"Zionsville has already implemented their crisis team. They're working to take care of their staff as well as their students," Nielsen said. "They've been an integral part of this investigation from the very beginning."

Harrison attended Zionsville Community High School and Shelby attended Zionsville Middle School. The superintendent of Zionsville Community Schools released this statement:

"Our entire school community grieves the loss of two students due to a tragedy at their home. One student was from the high school and one from ZMS. All ZCHS and ZMS counselors are providing grief counseling and gathering time for our students to remember their lost classmates. This will continue on Monday as well.

ZCHS and ZMS leaders have communicated the news to all staff and to grade eight (8) students (at ZMS) so that they can begin to access support immediately. Parents are asked to engage tonight and this weekend with their ZCHS and ZMS children regarding their coping with emotions and feelings during this difficult time. Our counselors can provide you with resources for those in need of additional support, and this support will be renewed when school opens again on Monday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the children whose lives were lost, and we ask that you join us in respecting their family time to grieve."

