Police: Arrested Terre Haute man threatened to kill officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars facing several charges, and then allegedly threatening to kill police when he gets out of jail.



Police say Bobby Coons and his wife had been arguing.

When they arrived, they say his wife had marks and bruises.

The victim told police Coons had beaten her with a wooden stick.

Police say he also attempted to choke her.

While Coons was on his way to the Vigo County Jail, police say he began beating the patrol car door.

They say he damaged the pane in the car, while threatening officers.

Officers say Coons told them he is going to catch them out of uniform and kill them when released.