Pole vaulters from across the state make their way to Terre Haute event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pole vaulters from across Indiana will meet in Terre Haute on Saturday.
It's part of the first ever Mike Hanna Street Vault.
It will take place at the Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame Museum.
News 10 caught up with workers as they got ready for the event.
Organizers say they're excited about the amount of participation they've received so far.
It takes place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
