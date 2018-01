VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group helped others tap into their spiritual side on Saturday, and they did it through the arts.

Scroll for more content...

Saturday was the "Poetry as Spiritual Practice" event hosted by Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

The event included a workshop, complete with reading, praying and writing poetry.

Using the arts, organizers say it enhances the human and spiritual life. That's as they say poetry gives insight with just a few words.