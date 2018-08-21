Plea hearing canceled for a woman accused in her child's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information in a case involving a child death.

That's as a plea hearing for the dead child's mother was canceled.

29-year-old Tiffany Daugherty entered a guilty plea to the neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide.

That's in connection to the death of her young daughter back in 2015.

The plea agreement called for a 21-year-sentence.

Documents show at least 10-years must be served in prison or work release.

Her sentencing hearing is now set for next Tuesday.