Players suit up for laser tag tournament in Clay City

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - A tournament of a different nature is taking place in Clay City, Indiana this week.
We are talking about a laser tag tournament.
Day two of the event took place on Thursday at Goshern Park.
You still have time to join in on the fun!
Friday is the last day.
Teams consist of five members at a cost of $75 or $5 for open play.
