TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new pedestrian walkway between Terre Haute and West Terre Haute is one step closer to becoming a reality.
On Tuesday morning, the Vigo County Commissioners signed an agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
This allows for the design of the walkway to begin.
It will be built along U.S. 150 over the Wabash River.
Vigo County has already paid $250,000 towards the project.
The county will pay another $1.4 million when construction begins.
That could still be about eight months away, and the walkway will take about a year to build.
Related Content
- Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward
- New walkway to be built along U.S. 150 connecting Terre Haute to West Terre Haute
- Plans move forward to bring VA clinic to Terre Haute
- New Terre Haute apartment building nearing completion
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Electrical short causes West Terre Haute fire
- West Terre Haute fire under investigation
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute house fire ruled suspicious
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
Scroll for more content...