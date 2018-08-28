Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new pedestrian walkway between Terre Haute and West Terre Haute is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Tuesday morning, the Vigo County Commissioners signed an agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

This allows for the design of the walkway to begin.

It will be built along U.S. 150 over the Wabash River.

Vigo County has already paid $250,000 towards the project.

The county will pay another $1.4 million when construction begins.

That could still be about eight months away, and the walkway will take about a year to build.