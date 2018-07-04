Plans revealed for the future of the Pantheon Theater

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is moving forward with plans for a new business center in Vincennes.

On Tuesday, News 10 received preliminary plans for the Pantheon Theater.

It features a stage space, office space, and a conference from the first floor.

Th second floor features more work areas as well.

The third floor would have a smaller stage with stadium seating.

The project also has a new board.

Members plan to meet next Wednesday when they could award bids for construction in the fall.