Plans revealed for the future of the Pantheon Theater

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is moving forward with plans for a new business center in Vincennes.
On Tuesday, News 10 received preliminary plans for the Pantheon Theater.
It features a stage space, office space, and a conference from the first floor.
Th second floor features more work areas as well.
The third floor would have a smaller stage with stadium seating.
The project also has a new board.
Members plan to meet next Wednesday when they could award bids for construction in the fall.
