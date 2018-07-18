Plans move forward to raise money for Clay County monument

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is moving forward with a plan to honor our veterans.
Every Monday, the VFW in Brazil will hold a biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the new Clay Military Plaza at Craig Park.
What started out as a simple American flag request three years ago has now turned into an elaborate monument to represent each branch of the military.
Craig Park is located just north of State Road 340 in Brazil.
Organizers told News 10 bricks are still for sale.
Now, they are just looking for help laying those bricks.
To learn how to volunteer, call the project manager, Keith Kowit at 812-443-0150 or Linda Rowe at 812-878-7756.
