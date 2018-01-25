Plans move forward to bring VA clinic to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are moving forward to bring a Veterans Affairs clinic to Terre Haute.

Hoosiers say they are concerned about the distance between veterans and the health care they need but two new clinics could help ease their worry.

The V.A. Choice and Quality Employment Act was signed into law last year. The act means two new outpatient clinics will be created. One facility will be in West Indianapolis and the other in Terre Haute.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is working to secure a lease for both clinics but the specific locations have not yet been determined.

According to the department, the clinic will not open for another few years.

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly supported the legislation passed last year and says it will give veterans more health care options.