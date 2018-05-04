Clear
Plans for a new Christian school move forward

The next step for a new Christian school in Dana, Indiana has been approved.

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Christian school in Dana, Indiana is still on track to open.

The Indiana State Board of Education approved a waiver for the proposed Dana Christian School.

The agency also gave the school accreditation for five years.

The decision was made at a meeting held Wednesday morning at Indiana University.

The recommendation was unanimous.

Leaders say they saw evidence the school is ready to open without delay.

The school will serve kids in kindergarten through 6th grade.

There will also be a pre-school element.

The school is set to open this fall.

