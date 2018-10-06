Pioneer Days teaches people about history and appreciation for what they have

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's hard to picture life in the early 1800s, but you can see it for yourself at Fowler Park in Terre Haute.

Pioneer Days is about bringing history to life.

From making the clothes on your back, to the food on your table, reenactors said this event gives you a sense of appreciation for the things we have now.

"The process for things, I feel like kids today maybe don't have a feel for a beginning and an end," said Reenactor Michael Conley, "and they definitely get to see that out here."

Events include wagon rides, authentic food and vendors and activities for the whole family.

You can still catch the fun this weekend!

Pioneer Days goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Pioneer Village at Fowler Park.