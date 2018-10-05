Clear

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

You can take a step back in time and learn how early pioneers lived in the Wabash Valley this weekend.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back in time and learn how early pioneers lived in the Wabash Valley this weekend.

The 46th Annual Pioneer Days takes place at Fowler Park Pioneer Village.

Vigo County Parks Department staff and volunteers hoped to have Cochran cabin done in time for Pioneer Days. The walls of the cabin are up but there is still a lot of work to do. Officials are using it as an opportunity to teach people about what it was like to build a cabin in the 19th century.  

Volunteer Ronnie Gillin says, "Within the past few days we've got it to this point and it's taken quite a bit of work to get it to this point so we figure it'd be a good demonstration on how the floor joists would be set on the second level."

Vigo County Parks Department Natural Resource Programmer Laura Maloney says, "I think it's a really neat addition to Pioneer Days."

Pioneer Days boasts horse-drawn wagon rides, muzzleloader camp, and various demonstrations.

Maloney says, "It's really neat to see what our culture, our history like back in pioneer-era so this gives people a glimpse into the different activities, skill set that you needed to be successful out here in Indiana."

Volunteers say they hope to have work done on the cabin before winter sets in just like the pioneers.

Pioneer Days is Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. The cost is five dollars per car.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Image

Brick Piano dedication

Image

New exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Getting ready for Pioneer Days

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department does tent inspections at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

Image

Pay it Forward Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero