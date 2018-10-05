Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back in time and learn how early pioneers lived in the Wabash Valley this weekend.

The 46th Annual Pioneer Days takes place at Fowler Park Pioneer Village.

Vigo County Parks Department staff and volunteers hoped to have Cochran cabin done in time for Pioneer Days. The walls of the cabin are up but there is still a lot of work to do. Officials are using it as an opportunity to teach people about what it was like to build a cabin in the 19th century.

Volunteer Ronnie Gillin says, "Within the past few days we've got it to this point and it's taken quite a bit of work to get it to this point so we figure it'd be a good demonstration on how the floor joists would be set on the second level."

Vigo County Parks Department Natural Resource Programmer Laura Maloney says, "I think it's a really neat addition to Pioneer Days."

Pioneer Days boasts horse-drawn wagon rides, muzzleloader camp, and various demonstrations.

Maloney says, "It's really neat to see what our culture, our history like back in pioneer-era so this gives people a glimpse into the different activities, skill set that you needed to be successful out here in Indiana."

Volunteers say they hope to have work done on the cabin before winter sets in just like the pioneers.

Pioneer Days is Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. The cost is five dollars per car.