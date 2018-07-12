Clear

Pilot shortage could lead to canceled flights and higher ticket prices

Recent studies predict a pilot shortage. In fact, studies show a pilot shortage of 14,000 by 2026.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Recent studies predict a pilot shortage. In fact, studies show a pilot shortage of 14,000 by 2026. 

Scroll for more content...

When major airlines need new pilots, they look to regional airports to fill the shoes. But, it is a very hard task, when the number who want to fly the smaller planes is going down.

Chase Stanton is 23-years-old. He says he has loved to fly since he was young.

"The views," Stanton said. "Just getting to get up above everything and kind of leave everything that is troubling you on the ground. You just get away from the world for a little bit."

Stanton has been flying for more than three years. He has already been recruited by one regional airline.

"The pay is absolutely going to increase," he said. "They have sign on bonuses just for signing on with them."

Stanton's chosen career is in demand. That's because of a recent shortage for pilots. Stanton says part of the reason why begins in the classroom.

"They {students} see the fun, flying aspect," he said. "But, when it gets down to the ground portion of the 'nitty gritty' kind of stuff, you see them lose interest and motivation."

Another reason Stanton says there is a shortage of pilots is the cost of aviation school. It's around $60,000, at Indiana State University (ISU), to get through all the training that is required. And, that is not including tuition.

"It's not money that is wasted, it is an investment that you are investing into yourself," Stanton said. "You're investing knowledge into yourself to have a great outcome and a great life."

A deadly crash in 2009 changed the rules for soon to be pilots everywhere. Students must fly 1,500 hours before even being eligible for hire. Nearly 150 ISU students are trying to get hours by flying this summer. Sean Dawson flies around five to six times a week.

"You have this financial barrier with students trying to get through school and not being able to pay for it or not having the insurance right now," Dawson said. 

Students say the shortage is also due to pilots retiring. Pilots are required to retire at age 65. There is not enough regional airline pilots to fill the positions of airline pilots. For this reason, regional airlines have begun to increase the starting pay to about $60,000 as compared to a few years ago when it was around $40,000. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness