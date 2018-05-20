Clear
Pickleball tournament hosts many players across the U.S.

A different kind of tournament was held in Terre Haute this weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -  A different kind of tournament was held in Terre Haute this weekend.

It's a pickleball tournament.

If you've never heard of the game, it's a combination of tennis, ping pong, and racketball.

More than 150 players came out to participate.

Organizers say it's been a great weekend filled with all types of players.

"This has been big. A lot more than we were anticipating, so we're really happy about that. We have players from all over the country, definitely all over the midwest. People from Florida and different places. So we're really having a good time," said Mark Greenwell, tournament director.

The tournaments raise money for Brittlebank Park and the Booker T. Washington Center in Terre Haute.

The group plays at both facilities.

