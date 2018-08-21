Clear
Pick comes to an agreement, pays back $88,000 to Vigo County School Corporation

One of the parties in a lawsuit involving the Vigo County School Corporation has come to an agreement.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 4:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the parties in a lawsuit involving the Vigo County School Corporation has come to an agreement.

Court documents show Michael Pick agreed to pay $88,000 to the school corporation.

 

Investigators said the scheme involved Pick and his company, M&P Properties.

The case involved an FBI raid of school facilities in June of 2016.

Franklin Fennell and Frank Shahadey used Pick to create fake or inflated invoices for work.

News 10 talked to Pick's lawyer on Tuesday.

She said her client and the school system have resolved their difference.

She told us Pick paid the $88,000.

