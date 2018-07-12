Photos released of suspect in Vigo County Highway garage break-in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received photos after a break-in at the Vigo County Highway Department Garage.
In the surveillance photos given to us by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, you can see one man trying to cover his face with his short while holding some sort of tool in his hand.
Last week, police say someone broke into the garage, hotwired a truck, and used it to drive through the gate.
That truck was later found torched in Sullivan County.
LINK | BREAK-IN AT VIGO COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT GARAGE LEAVES TRUCKS AND GATE DAMAGED, ONE STOLEN AND BURNT
There were five other trucks that were also tampered with.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
