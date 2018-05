TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They say a picture is worth 1,000 words.

We were able to obtain a very powerful photo.

It was taken years ago at a Terre Haute Police Department Banquet put on by First Financial Bank.

In the photo is Rob Pitt and Brent Long.

Both were Terre Haute Police Officers that lost their lives in the line of duty.

Brent died in July of 2011 and Rob died on Friday.

