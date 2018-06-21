Clear

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 2:10 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Scroll for more content...

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night’s Phillies game when the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It